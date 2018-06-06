Mandy Moore was 'so shocked' by ex Wilmer Valderrama's lie about her virginity

It's been over a decade since Wilmer Valderrama claimed that he took Mandy Moore's virginity, but the "This Is Us" star recently admitted that she was "so shocked" by her ex-boyfriend's words.

During a SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Moore, once again addressed Valderrama's 2006 claims, saying the actor "did not" take her virginity.

"I dated him when I was 16 and 17. No," said Moore, who was romantically linked with the "That '70s Show" star from 2000 to 2002.

Continued Moore: "I love him and I still love him and he’s a very good friend, and that’s why I was so shocked by it. Because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him — it was so uncharacteristic."

Following the former couple's split, Valderrama reportedly told Stern in an interview that he not only took Moore's virginity, but he also claimed, "the sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn't like warm apple pie," according to Elle Magazine.

Later that year, Moore, who is now engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, told the outlet that Valderrama's comment was "utterly tacky, not even true, and it hurt my feelings because I like him."

Moore, who went on to share that she met Valderrama at a "photo shoot for some teen magazine" and that he was her "first real true boyfriend," even remembers calling Valderrama after his on-air comments.

"I remember in the moment," recalled Moore. "He like tried to explain it away that sort of he did get caught up and he maybe insinuated more than actually like outright said it. I was like, ‘No, you outright said it."

Added Moore: "I was like, ‘Why would you ever talk about that to anybody? And lie about it, first of all?'"

However, the actress says she's "moved past it now" and the friends don't "talk about it."

"I mean, this was 2005," explained Moore, adding that the exes are "not that close" but are still "friendly."

"He’s a good guy, he really is," the actress shared.