Jennifer Lawrence reportedly dating a New York art gallerist

Jennifer Lawrence has a new secret boyfriend, Page Six has exclusively learned.

“The Hunger Games” star has been quietly dating a dashing New York art gallerist named Cooke Maroney.

Mystery man Maroney works as a director at New York’s venerable Gladstone Gallery, which reps artists including Lena Dunham‘s dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Ugo Rondinone and Bjork’s ex, Matthew Barney.

We hear that Lawrence and Maroney were introduced by J.Law’s BFF, Laura Simpson. A source told Page Six of Lawrence and her new beau: “They met through Jen’s friend Laura … The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.”

Lawrence recently split from director Darren Aronofsky in November because, sources told Page Six, the star, 27, and the director, 49, were “at different places in their lives.” But they’ve remained close and she even presented the director of her film, “Mother!,” with an award at BAM last week. She’s has also previously been romantically linked to Coldplay rocker Chris Martin and “X-Men” franchise co-star Nicholas Hoult.

Sources say mysterious Maroney is 33. He’s known to be seen at high-end art openings around town and formerly worked at the famed Gagosian gallery.

Reps for Lawrence did not get back to us. Neither did Maroney, or his gallery.

Page Six previously reported that Amber Heard is dating another hot young art dealer in town, Vito Schnabel, who was previously linked to Heidi Klum.

Meantime, Hollywood playboy and singer John Mayer told Andy Cohen this week, “Jennifer Lawrence … just doesn’t want anything to do with me.” Her new romance is yet another reason to add to the list.