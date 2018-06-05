Expand / Collapse search
'Duck Dynasty's' Bella Robertson dating Candace Cameron Bure's son Lev

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
"Duck Dynasty" Bella Robertson is dating Candace Cameron Bure's son, Lev Bure.

“Duck Dynasty” star Bella Robertson is dating “Fuller House” actress Candace Cameron Bure’s son, Lev Bure.

The new couple debuted their relationship on social media.

“Major heart eyes…what’s new,” Bure's son, Lev, 18, wrote in a caption on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Robertson, 16. Robertson appeared on A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” from 2012 until the show’s end in 2017. She is the daughter of Willie and Korie.

Major heart eyes...what’s new

A post shared by Lev Bure (@levvbure) on

Korie appeared to approve of the romance. She shared a few photos of her daughter and Lev attending prom together.

“@bellarobb you are stunning in every way!! I love watching you shine! You and @levvbure make us mama’s proud,” she wrote on Instagram. “Y’all are too cute!”

She also thanked Bure for hosting the event.

The “Fuller House” star also appeared to approve of her son’s relationship.

Prom night!! Have fun @levvbure and @bellarobb 🌹 @bosshogswife #Val

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on

“These two are too cute!! @levvbure @bellarobb #Prom2018,” Cameron Bure wrote in an Instagram post. 