Demi Lovato fans 'disgusted' over prank star played on bodyguard

Demi Lovato has come under fire after admitting to directing a very poorly-chosen “prank” during an online Q&A session.

Lovato took to Twitter on Sunday morning to answer random questions from fans, but things took a controversial turn after one user asked: “What’s the funniest prank you’ve ever pulled?”

The pop star, 25, responded with a story about a “joke” she’d played on her bodyguard, Max, while they were staying in the same hotel.

“I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to Max’s hotel room to surprise him. She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the f--k out hahahaha,” Lovato wrote.

Her response quickly attracted criticism, with many accusing her of orchestrating a sexual assault.

After seeing the furious reaction online, Lovato deleted the original post and shrugged off the backlash with another tweet.

She followed it up with a tweet suggesting she didn’t need an education on sexual abuse — and directed people to listen to one of her songs.

Shortly afterwards, Lovato apologized for her actions, writing simply: “So sorry if anyone was offended,” alongside an emoji of a sad face.

Despite fans’ rage, it seems Max — the target of the prank — had no issue with it. Once the backlash began to really gather speed, he came to his boss’ defense and insisted she had no reason to apologize.

This article originally appeared in News.com.au.