Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's ex-husband gets engaged shortly after royal wedding

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
Trevor Engelson is engaged to girlfriend Tracey Kurland following ex-wife Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry on May 19.

Now that Meghan Markle has officially tied the knot, it's time for her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, to have his turn. 

According to Us Weekly, Engelson is engaged to his health expert girlfriend, Tracey Kurland. The film producer reportedly shared the news on his Instagram account posting a photo of the couple with the caption, “Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 17: Tracey Kurland (L) and Trevor Engelson attend the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 17, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Like Markle, this would be the second marriage for Engelson, who began dating the former "Suits" star in 2004 and they wed nearly seven years later in the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in 2011. But the then-couple quietly divorced just two years later. 

Engelson and Markle lived in Los Angeles together during the beginning of their marriage, but Markle soon made the move to Toronto to shoot her USA series. The distance reportedly put a strain on the couple's marriage and they cited irreconcilable differences as the reasoning for their split. 

"The split with Meghan hit Trevor pretty hard. He went through a rough time during the breakup and that was only made worse when Meghan got together with Harry last year,” a source revealed to The Sun in 2017 following Markle and Prince Harry's royal engagement announcement. “He had to re-live it all again — this time in public. It wasn’t the most amicable of divorces and there were hurt feelings on both sides. Now he has bounced back and things are looking great for him.”

EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 26: Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson attend COACH Legacy Photo Exhibit by REED KRAKOFF at Coach on August 26, 2006 in East Hampton, NY. (Photo by Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

And though Engelson has moved on from his relationship with the now Duchess of Sussex, the TV producer was said to have pitched a TV series about loosely based on his relationship with Markle and her marriage into the British royal family. 

But the 41-year-old has since pulled the plug on the idea after reportedly talking to some of Markle's friends.

“Trevor’s project is currently on hold after several months of anguish for Meghan,” a senior TV executive told The Sun. “The plan was for the series to come out during the aftermath of the royal wedding later this summer, but things have changed.”

According to The Sun, Markle also reached out to her ex about the show. 

"The couple has barely spoken since their divorce, but she did reach out to him - with Harry's agreement - to thank him for not telling their story in public," a source said. 

Engelson, who is mostly known for his work on the 9/11-themed drama “Remember Me” with Robert Pattinson, and also featured a brief cameo from Markle, is now a producer on the hit FX series "Snowfall." The show explores the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the 1980s. 

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

