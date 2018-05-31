'Roseanne' star responds to Lena Dunham's pitch for a spinoff: 'I'm in'

With the controversial cancellation of “Roseanne” some stars have made tongue-in-cheek offers to produce a spinoff without the titular star. Among the first was Lena Dunham, who got the attention of one of the ABC revival’s stars.

Mindy Kaling started things off by posting a tweet saying she’d like to write something for “Roseanne” stars Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman. Dunham took the baton and ran with it, pitching her own “Roseanne” spinoff.

“I will do the spin off of your show starring Darlene’s cool kids,” she said.

The “Girls” creator was referencing two characters brought onto the show for the 2018 revival. Harris, played by actress Emma Kenney, played the teenage daughter of Darlene and David, played by Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki respectively. Mark plays their nine-year-old son who had a predilection to dress in girl’s clothes.

Kenney, in an Instagram story, posted a screen capture of the Twitter exchange between the two stars with the simple caption “I’m in.”

As previously reported, Kenney made waves in April when she announced that she’d be taking a break from social media and Los Angeles while she sought treatment for her “battles.”

"I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21," she told In Touch at the time. "It wasn’t healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed. It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it."

“Roseanne” was canceled after its star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted racist comments at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. ABC quickly released a statement announcing that it would be cancelling Season 2 of the revival, despite its popularity. Kenney was outspoken on Twitter following the announcement, noting that she was about to call her manager to quit when she found out that ABC had pulled the plug.