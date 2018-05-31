Lindsay Lohan says she found peace living in Dubai: 'I don’t have to be publicly seen all the time'

Lindsay Lohan says she no longer leads her party girl lifestyle. In fact, she’d rather not even use that word.

“What does that even mean?” she asks of the term “party” in her new Emirates Woman cover story. “I get so uncomfortable with that word, ‘party.’ People are still stuck in the past, of the stories I had in L.A. and I hate it. It was all lies.”

In fact, the former child star says all the rumors are what led to her opening up a nightclub in Greece.

“I thought, ‘What’s the one thing that people have most misconstrued about me?’" she ponders. "It was probably about me always going to clubs, so I was just like, ‘Well, I’ll make my own.’ And now I never go to clubs!”

The 31-year-old actress has lived Dubai over the past few years and currently enjoys the privacy that the exotic location provides.

“I moved here for that purpose – I don’t have to be publicly seen all the time or discuss what I’m doing,” she explains. “I get more work done because I don’t have the scrutiny and fixation on what I’m doing every second. I work all the time; my mind never stops.”

Calling the move a “fresh start,” Lohan notes that she still hears gossip about herself from thousands of miles away.

“People say things that don’t even happen. They just make things up. Someone emailed me yesterday from America, saying, ‘Oh, I heard you got married in Dubai.’ I was like, ‘News to me, who’s the lucky guy?’” she quips.

Her quest for privacy is so intense that she admits it borders on paranoia at times.

“It can come across as a bit manic,” she says. “When I’m looking around, it makes me look really distracted, but I’m just really protective about [my privacy].”

Last December while in New York City, Lohan also spoke with ET about her decision to not live in the U.S. "I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life," she explained.

"I don't always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that's really important."