‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa admits he had ‘arguments’ with ex-wife Christina while filming HGTV show

Although they split last year, Christina and Tarek El Moussa are trying to keep it friendly as they continue to work with each other flipping homes for their hit HGTV show, "Flip or Flop."

"We do our best to be as professional as possible but every now and then we have to jab at each other—sometimes more serious than others," Tarek told Daily Pop's Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner on Wednesday.

"It's kind of how it goes nowadays," he admitted.

Tarek, who filed for divorce from Christina in January 2017, notes that this season will be different than previous ones with the former couple getting "into a few arguments" this time around.

"I just watched the first episode last week and it is absolutely different than anything you've ever seen from us," shared El Moussa, 36.

He continued: "We got into a few arguments that I didn't think were going to make camera and they did."

As for if season 7 will be their last one, El Moussa says, "Right now, it's up in the air."

"We're not sure. I think time will tell. In the next few weeks, I'll have some answers for you," shared El Moussa, adding that he's fine with how much time he and his ex-wife spend together for their careers.

"It's our job," explained El Moussa. "That's our job. We go. We shoot our show. We flip houses and at the day of the we have to keep working."

But if it were to come down to only one of them getting a solo spin-off, El Moussa, who shares 7-year-old daughter, Taylor and 2-year-old son, Brayden, with his ex, says he "wouldn't really care either way."

"I hope the best for her," says El Moussa. "We have kids. I need her to continue her career and I want her to be successful, make money. That way, she can live a great life. My kids can have a great life."

He added: "At the same time, I'm doing everything I can to build my companies as well as stay in the entertainment industry and working on some new concepts right now."