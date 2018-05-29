Jenna Dewan on Channing Tatum: 'We're in a very positive energy together'

Jenna Dewan spoke about her life now and relationship with her ex Channing Tatum in an article published Tuesday.

“The moves I’m making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough. I was always happy being a wife,” Dewan told Harper’s Bazaar.

The 37-year-old continued, “'Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?' Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally… so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else’s.”

Dewan and Tatum revealed in April 2 Instagram posts that they “have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.”

The couple married in July 2009 after reportedly getting engaged in September 2008.

Since their breakup, Dewan said she and Tatum, 38, are working toward finding their “new normal” when it comes to co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

“We’re just getting used to it. We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other,” she added.

Dewan, who hosts the NBC reality competition “World of Dance,” spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about what it’s like being alone, too.

“I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life,” she confided. “And I have no attachments to how that’s going to look, or what that’s going to be. I feel really open, and I feel hopeful.”