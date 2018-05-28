Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's honeymoon details revealed

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking north for their honeymoon.

The newly anointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to spend their honeymoon at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta, Canada, TMZ reported Monday.

According to the celebrity gossip website, the former “Suits” actress, 36, and her hubby, 33, will stay at the mountain resort’s 6,000-square-foot Outlook Cabin – aka “The Royal Retreat.”

The luxurious six-bedroom cabin previously welcomed King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1939 as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2005.

“Supreme comfort is present in every detail of the sumptuously comfortable bedrooms, enclosed verandas and majestic stone fireplace that warms both the dining room and great room – the perfect place to entertain family & friends or celebrate a special occasion,” reads the website for the 700-acre resort.

The royal couple tied the knot at London’s St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

It was not immediately known when the love birds will go on their honeymoon.

