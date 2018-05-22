Prince Harry received a text from Christina El Moussa's boyfriend asking for advice on 'dating a Yank'

When British TV host Ant Anstead started dating American real estate guru Christina El Moussa, he reached out to one friend for some advice — Prince Harry.

Anstead, best recognized in the UK as the presenter of Channel 4’s “For the Love of Cars,” shared on Instagram that early in his relationship with the “Flip or Flop” star, he contacted the royal for some tips on how to woo an American woman.

“I text Harry a few months ago asking for tips for dating a Yank,” the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post congratulating Harry’s marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.

And what did the 33-year-old revealed to the 39-year-old hopeful?

“His reply will be kept secret!!!!!!” wrote Anstead.

However, Anstead did share what a “proper fella” Harry is as a friend and beloved prince.

“Lost his mum as a kid, fought in the army, stands for tons of charities and instrumental in the Invictus games plus so so so much more,” he said. “And aside from all of that is a cheeky chap with a great sense of humour who truly represents a current and modern 21st century royal! Hats off to you!”

And it turns out that whatever advice Harry may have shared to Anstead, who currently stars in Discovery’s “Wheelers and Dealers,” worked.

People Magazine noted El Moussa and Anstead have been together for the past six months. The couple has been spotted jetting off on romantic vacations, cozy date nights, as well as spending time with their children.

El Moussa, 34, has a 7-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son with her ex-husband, “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa.

During Harry’s wedding to Markle on Saturday, Anstead brought El Moussa to a garden party in his native UK where he gave her a taste of his country’s traditions.

“I’m slowly teaching [Christina] some Britishness,” Anstead captioned in one photo. “Today it’s Pimms, scones jam and cream, cucumber sandwiches and tea. Along with some etiquette! She’s doing really well.”

And El Moussa was loving every moment of her getaway across the pond.

“Guests at a Fancy garden party at the British Consulate Generals residence celebrating the royal wedding (and learning some British etiquette) with my own gorgeous British prince,” she wrote.