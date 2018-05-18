Alec Baldwin welcomes fourth child with wife Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy, the couple announced Thursday.

“He’s here! He’s perfect!” Hilaria wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the newborn. “8lbs 2oz #WeGotThis2018.”

Alec, 60, and Hilaria, 34, announced in November 2017 that they were expecting again.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” yogi Hilaria captioned a family photo.

They also share three children under the age of 5: daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo. The “30 Rock” star is also father to model Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012.