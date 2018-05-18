Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin welcomes fourth child with wife Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin has welcomed his fourth child into the world with wife of six years, Hilaria Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy, the couple announced Thursday.

“He’s here! He’s perfect!” Hilaria wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the newborn. “8lbs 2oz #WeGotThis2018.”

Alec, 60, and Hilaria, 34, announced in November 2017 that they were expecting again.

He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” yogi Hilaria captioned a family photo.

They also share three children under the age of 5: daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo. The “30 Rock” star is also father to model Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012.