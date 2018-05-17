Miranda Lambert's new beau Evan Felker sends estranged wife motion to end relationship: report

Miranda Lambert’s new boyfriend, Evan Felker, reportedly sent his estranged wife a scheduling order to terminate their marriage.

The Turnpike Troubadours frontman filed the order on Tuesday, Us Weekly reported. Felker was reportedly worried his wife, Staci Nelson, would “unduly delay the divorce.”

A source told Us Weekly Nelson was “surprised” by the motion but “eager to move on.”

“Anyone who actually speaks to Staci knows she has wanted out of this marriage for months. Evan is the one who disappeared again and changed his phone number,” the source said. “They both planned to end this quietly. Staci has never wanted to go to court and Evan told Staci he did not want to either, so there is probably someone a little more powerful dictating all of this.”

On Tuesday, Nelson posted a cryptic message on social media regarding her marriage to Felker. She posted a picture of a book on Instagram with a title that read, “Well I was clearly more into that than you were: A love story.”

Last month, it was revealed in the media that Lambert and Felker were dating. The couple became cozy during Lambert’s tour, according to multiple reports. Us Weekly reported the couple got together in February, when Felker was still married and Lambert was supposedly dating singer Anderson East.

Following reports of Felker and Lambert’s relationship, Nelson shared a tearful selfie on her Instagram story Thursday with a caption stating, “PSA: If Staci Felker [using her married name] can make it through this week, so can you.”