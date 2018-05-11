‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ canceled by Fox, but may find new home at Hulu

This is a fan reaction to a TV series cancellation the magnitude of which we have rarely seen — three hours after news broke of Fox not picking up "Brooklyn Nine-Nine "for Season 6, the cop comedy was the #1 trending topic on Twitter, going head-to-head with the biggest TV event in the world, Eurovision. Joining the show’s legion of fans inlamenting the cancellation were Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Meyers and Mark Hamill.

While done at Fox, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" may not be gone altogether. I hear that there had been incoming interest from other outlets about picking up the show.

Hulu, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"‘s SVOD home, is considered the most likely choice, and I hear there had been conversations about the show moving there.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast & Producers, Lin-Manuel, Seth Meyers, Mark Hamill React To Cancellation

A Hulu deal would mirror the streaming platform’s pickup of another single-camera comedy, "The Mindy Project," after its cancellation by Fox. Both "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "The Mindy Project," which moved to Hulu after three seasons on Fox, are produced by Hulu corporate sibling Universal TV as well as 3 Arts Entertainment, so the companies have a deal template in place. Like "The Mindy Project," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has a loyal, young audience that does most of their watching via digital streaming.

Another potential home for"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" could be TBS, which in December picked up off-network rights to the comedy. The network is run by Kevin Reilly who had developed and picked up "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" while running Fox and is a big fan of the show.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, who oversees the Internet network’s pickup of shows that had originated elsewhere, shepherded the development and production of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" in her former capacity of President of Universal TV. Despite the connection, Netflix is considered a longer shot because rival Hulu already has SVOD rights.

Hulu Strikes Deal For More Spanish-Language Content From NBCUniversal's Telemundo

Regardless of how things play out, people close to the show are optimistic that we have not seen the last ofDet. Jake Peralta and the gang.

Created by the "Parks and Recreation" duo of Dan Goor and Michael Schur, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" centered onDet. Peralta (Samberg), a screwball who happens to be a real good cop. His captain in the NYPDs 99th Precinct is Raymond Holt, a seen-it-all and emotion-challenged captain played by Braugher, who scored three consecutive Emmy noms for Supporting Actor from 2014-16.Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker also star.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. The series was created by the "Parks and Recreation" duo of Dan Goor and Michael Schur, who executive produce alongside David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Canceled By Fox After 5 Seasons