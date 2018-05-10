Anna Wintour supports Scarlett Johansson wearing Marchesa to the Met Gala

The Queen of high fashion has spoken!

Anna Wintour visited "The Late Show" on Wednesday night to talk with host Stephen Colbert about her 2018 Met Gala, which took place on Monday night.

“It’s been a lot of recovery time and wondering who’s upset about where they sat and what went wrong and what went right,” she said of the aftermath of the A-list event.

Colbert asked if Wintour had experienced any blowback for the evening’s theme – “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

“Not at all,” she insisted. “We worked very closely with the Vatican through the whole progress.”

Several stars chose to make bold statements on the most high-profile red carpet of the year. One was Scarlett Johansson, who donned a stunning pink Marchesa gown. She became the first star to rock the brand, which features designer Georgina Chapman’s work, on a red carpet since news of Chapman’s soon-to-be-ex-husband Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct scandal broke.

“I totally agree with that. Georgina is a brilliant designer and I don’t think she should be blamed for her husband’s behavior,” Wintour said of Johansson’s decision. “I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett’s part to wear a dress like that, a beautiful dress like that, on such a public occasion.”

Johansson previously released a statement on the decision to ET, saying, “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers.”

Wintour also opened up about other stars’ fashions for the evening, gushing, “Rihanna took the theme extremely seriously and nailed it.”

The evening’s co-chair sported a peal-and-crystal embellished Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano, complete with a matching headpiece inspired by the pope’s mitre.

Wintour explained another co-chair Amal Clooney’s outfit changes throughout the event.

“Amal actually arrived on the red carpet in this amazing dress, Richard Quinn,” Wintour noted. “But it was made of tin foil so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening, so she went into the gift shop and she changed into this extraordinary Tom Ford dress, which is designed to look like stained glass.”

“You sell this at the gift shop?!” Colbert quipped of the gorgeous red number. “I thought it was just astronaut ice cream.”

“Only if you’re Amal Clooney,” Wintour replied, laughing.

So who was Wintour’s pick for best dressed of the evening?

“My very favorite was Father James Martin,” she said, smiling. “He’s a Jesuit priest who was advising us on the exhibition, and he came in his appropriate robes and apparently all night people were coming up to him and saying, ‘I really like that you came as a sexy priest and you look so authentic.’ That was my favorite.”

