Sanaa Lathan says she did not bite Beyonce: 'I would never do anything malicious like that'

New York Post
Actress Sanaa Lathan says that she is not the person who reportedly bit Beyonce.

Sanaa Lathan is still trying to distance herself from rumors that she bit Beyoncé, even after multiple sources confirmed she was the culprit.

“Yeah, it blew up. And I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” she told Health magazine. “Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.”

In March, numerous sources told Page Six that “Love & Basketball” star Lathan, 46, had been talking to Jay-Z at a D’Usse VIP party backstage after his gig in Los Angeles last December, but when Bey stepped in, the actress playfully bit her on the chin.

Lathan said she’d “never” do something like that.

“I adore Beyoncé,” she told the magazine. “I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone.

“It’s so bizarre. It’s so crazy.”

The now-infamous Beyoncé bite rumor first came to light when Tiffany Haddish told the story to GQ, although she kept the biter’s identity anonymous.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” she said. “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

People eventually deduced it was Lathan, who then denied it on Twitter. “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstance did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would be a love bite,” she wrote.

It doesn’t appear that anyone believed her.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 