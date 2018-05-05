Evan Rachel Wood calls out DJ Khaled after he says he would 'never' perform oral sex on a woman

Evan Rachel Wood called out Grammy-nominated DJ and producer DJ Khaled for saying in a recently resurfaced interview from 2015 that he doesn't perform oral sex on women because the man is king.

In an old interview with "The Breakfast Club" radio show, Khaled made controversial statements regarding women, saying that they needed to "praise" their men, especially if he is the breadwinner of the family.

“A woman should praise the man — the king,” the 42-year-old music producer said. “If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise. And a man should praise the queen. But you know, my way of praising is called, ha-ha, ‘How was dinner?’, ‘You like the house you living in?, You like all them clothes you getting? I’m taking care of your family, I’m taking care of my family…’ You know, I’m putting in the work.”

When asked to clarify his statement, Khaled revealed that he doesn't perform oral sex on women and said, “Nahhh. Never! I don’t do that.”

After the interview resurfaced on social media on Friday, Wood quickly lashed out at the music producer's comments. The "Westworld" actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts and wrote, "You're seriously missing out man," she tweeted. "Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. You should grow up."

Although the actress, who came out as bisexual in 2011, didn't directly tag Khaled in the quote, she retweeted an article from The Root about the DJ's statements.

Khaled continued on to say in the interview that though he would "never" perform oral sex on a woman, he does expect women to continue to "praise" the man and perform oral sex on him.

"It's different rules for men. You gotta understand, we the king," he said. "There's some things that y'all might not wanna do, but it got to get done. I just can't do what you want me to do. I just can't."

Khaled's resurfaced comments have made new headlines prompting responses from more celebrities.

Popular 90s rock band Smashmouth called out the DJ in a Twitter post, clearly disagreeing with his ideas and said, "A King who doesn't is no king at all."

"Roseanne" producer and comedian Whitney Cummings said, "I know everyone is upset DJ Khaled won’t go down on his wife, but i feel like that isn’t close to the biggest disappointment his wife has around sex with him? I’m basing this mostly on the times I’ve seen him in a hot tub."

And comedian and actor Billy Eichner wrote, "Sending thoughts and prayers to DJ Khaled's wife's vagina."

Khaled has been with his wife, Nicole Tuck, for 11 years. In 2016 they had their son, Asahd.