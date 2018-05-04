Sarah Sanders on Michelle Wolf's jokes: I wish her 'happiness'

Press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to comedian Michelle Wolf's personal attacks at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last week.

Sanders addresses Wolf's remarks on Fox & Friends Thursday morning saying the obnoxious jokes say "a whole lot more about her than it does about me."

"I hope that she can find some of the same happiness that we all have, because I think she may need a little bit more of that in her life because the rest of us here are doing great," Sanders said, adding that she's focusing on her job and not the comedian's remarks.

Sanders continued, "The people that were my friends before that evening are my friends today."

Wolf, who has stood by her controversial comments, came under fire for her remarks at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

She joked that Sanders "burns facts and uses the ash to create a perfect smokey eye," among other remarks.

WHCA's leader spoke out against the routine saying Wolf's jokes may end up defining an evening that was designed to rally around journalism.

WHCA President Margaret Talev said she has "heard from members expressing dismay with the entertainer's monologue and concerns about how it reflects on our mission." She said she will work with the incoming president of the group and take comments from members on their views "on the format of the dinner going forward."

Trump joined in the criticism.

"Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust...the so-called comedian really 'bombed,'" Trump tweeted the day after the event.

Wolf is known as a contributor on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah." But some of her jokes, particularly a series of barbs about Sanders as Sanders sat just feet away, seemed to spark the most outrage.

