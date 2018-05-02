Ellen DeGeneres accidentally calls Jenna Dewan 'Tatum' weeks after celebrity couple splits

And the next guest is… wait a second.

Ellen DeGeneres apologized to Jenna Dewan during Wednesday’s episode of her daytime television show for accidentally referring to the star as “Jenna Dewan-Tatum."

Dewan and her husband, actor Channing Tatum, announced on April 2 that they "lovingly" chose to separate. They are parents to 5-year-old Everly.

Dewan reportedly changed her surname later that month on social media, going from “Dewan-Tatum” to “Dewan,” People explains.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

The awkward moment with DeGeneres unfolded when she was on-stage with “World of Dance” co-star Jennifer Lopez.

“Now we are going to bring out your fellow judges and host for your show ‘World of Dance,’ Jenna Dewan-Tatum -- Jen -- and Jenna Dewan, sorry -- Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo,” the comedian told the audience.

DeGeneres paused to address her slip-up with Dewan on stage.

“I have to say before we go to break, um, I -- I’m so sorry,” she admitted. “I introduced you and I -- it was just such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful and for your daughter and the statements have been great.”

She continued, “And I apologize, that I just have known both of you for long, and I’m so used to saying -- ”

“I know, I know,” Dewan said. “Thank you.”

Dewan later thanked “everybody for the love and the support, calling it “so moving.”