Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Ellen DeGeneres accidentally calls Jenna Dewan 'Tatum' weeks after celebrity couple splits

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
close
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their decision to split after nine years of marriage, but there were signs indicating the couple was on the rocks some time before that. Video

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan split after 9 years

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their decision to split after nine years of marriage, but there were signs indicating the couple was on the rocks some time before that.

And the next guest is… wait a second.

Ellen DeGeneres apologized to Jenna Dewan during Wednesday’s episode of her daytime television show for accidentally referring to the star as “Jenna Dewan-Tatum."

Dewan and her husband, actor Channing Tatum, announced on April 2 that they "lovingly" chose to separate. They are parents to 5-year-old Everly.  

Dewan reportedly changed her surname later that month on social media, going from “Dewan-Tatum” to “Dewan,” People explains.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

The awkward moment with DeGeneres unfolded when she was on-stage with “World of Dance” co-star Jennifer Lopez.

“Now we are going to bring out your fellow judges and host for your show ‘World of Dance,’ Jenna Dewan-Tatum -- Jen -- and Jenna Dewan, sorry -- Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo,” the comedian told the audience.

CHANNING TATUM, JENNA DEWAN SPLIT PROMPTS LOOK AT THEIR RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

DeGeneres paused to address her slip-up with Dewan on stage. 

“I have to say before we go to break, um, I -- I’m so sorry,” she admitted. “I introduced you and I -- it was just such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful and for your daughter and the statements have been great.”

She continued, “And I apologize, that I just have known both of you for long, and I’m so used to saying -- ” 

“I know, I know,” Dewan said. “Thank you.”

Dewan later thanked “everybody for the love and the support, calling it “so moving.”

The infamous @markseliger for @vanityfair portraits❤️

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on