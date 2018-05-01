Blake Shelton on karma tweet: 'People are way off the mark'

Blake Shelton says that people have been misinterpreting his intentionally vague remarks made in his recent tweet about "karma."

"If it was meant for people to know exactly what it meant, it wouldn't have been so cryptic," Shelton told ET's Sophie Schillaci during a Facebook Live interview alongside Kelly Clarkson before Monday's "The Voice." "But I can tell you it's been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it's about."

Miranda Lambert Thanks Fans for ‘Sharing My Broken Heart With Me’ at ACMs

Shelton said he doesn't necessarily "love" the reactions his post has been getting but thinks the speculation and feverish analysis has been "funny" -- and also mostly incorrect.

"I'll say this, people are way off the mark," Shelton said. "But I don't have time to worry about it."

Miranda Lambert Jokes About 'Drinking a Little Extra' After Divorce From Blake Shelton

"Been taking the high road for a long time... I almost gave up," Shelton tweeted last Wednesday. "But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!"

While some fans speculated that Shelton's comments were in reference to Shelton's ex, Miranda Lambert, the "I Lived It" singer has clearly set the record straight.

Miranda Lambert Seemingly Throws Shade at Ex Blake Shelton With Live Lyric Change

Shelton and Lambert announced their divorce in July 2015, after four years of marriage. In November 2015, Shelton sparked a romance with fellow "Voice" coach Gwen Stefani.