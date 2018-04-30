Logan Paul announces he'll no longer vlog every day

After an incredibly tumultuous year, YouTube superstar Logan Paul announced that he’s ending his daily vlogs on the video platform to focus on other ventures.

While the star will no longer continue his trend of posting new content every day, that doesn’t mean that his channel, which can boast upwards of 17 million subscribers, is ending. The news came by way of a lengthy video where, at the end, Paul gave a heartfelt thanks to his fans and explained why he’s stepping a little bit away from YouTube.

“YouTube is not my career,” the star, who got his start on the now defunct app Vine, said. “This is a hobby.”

He noted that he wanted to exercise his creativity in different ways including business ventures, a talk show and a highly anticipated fight with fellow YouTube personality KSI.

"You guys mean the world to me," Paul said to his fans in the video. "You are the reason for my success on YouTube, my success in general."

The announcement video, which can be viewed below, even winked at the YouTuber’s recent controversy that almost ended his career and led to a temporary hiatus for the vlog.

Earlier this year, Paul posted a video from Japan’s so-called “suicide forrest” when he and his friends were on a visit and discovered a dead body. The star shared the graphic images on his channel where fans and critics alike lambasted him for his jovial attitude in the midst of a tragedy like suicide. The star later issued an apology and later re-launched his channel with a video explaining that he’ll take matters more seriously.

You can watch Paul make his announcement in the video below. It begins around the 12:15 mark.