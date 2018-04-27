Duke and Duchess of Cambridge name their third child Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their third child Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, The Telegraph reported.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

The couple say they named their son after William's grandfather, Prince Charles, and the Duke's mentor-- Louis Mountbatten-- who was killed by a bomb in 1979.

The Royal family and the Middleton family have reportedly been informed of the baby’s sex, weight and timing of birth. Plans are reportedly underway for ceremonial celebrations that accompany Royal births, the paper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.