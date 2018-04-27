Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge name their third child Louis

Fox News
In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.

In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.  (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their third child Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, The Telegraph reported.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles. 

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge step out with the new baby boy after leaving the hospital.

The couple say they named their son after William's grandfather, Prince Charles, and the Duke's mentor-- Louis Mountbatten-- who was killed by a bomb in 1979.

The Royal family and the Middleton family have reportedly been informed of the baby’s sex, weight and timing of birth. Plans are reportedly underway for ceremonial celebrations that accompany Royal births, the paper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.