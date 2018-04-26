'The Cosby Show' pulled from Bounce TV network following guilty verdict

Following today’s guilty verdict for Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial, Bounce TV quickly announced that it will immediately stop airing all reruns of “The Cosby Show.”

The network typically airs a mix of original and acquired content geared toward African American audiences. It’s been carrying “The Cosby Show” reruns since 2016, after most networks dumped the show amid accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against the title star. However, those days are over as the network announced it would cut the reruns shortly after the guilty verdict was put down Thursday.

“Effective immediately, Bounce is removing ‘The Cosby Show’ from our schedule,” the network told Deadline in a statement.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bounce TV used to air reruns of the comedian’s other show, “Cosby,” but stopped along with most networks in 2015 when numerous allegations came out against him.

As previously reported, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault by a jury during a retrial on Thursday. The comedian once heralded as “America’s Dad” now faces up to ten years in prison on each charge. Sentencing for Cosby is expected to take place within 90 days.

For those that want to watch “The Cosby Show,” at the moment Amazon appears to be the only platform still carrying the series. Amazon did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.