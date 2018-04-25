Rachel McAdams says Rachel Weisz sex scene was best she's ever had

Rachel McAdams isn’t holding back about filming a steamy sex scene with Rachel Weisz in their upcoming movie.

The actress, who stars in “Disobedience” with Weisz, told Entertainment Weekly she had the best-simulated sex while filming the movie.

“Often, you’re trying to decide if it’s gratuitous or not. But this scene felt so integral to the plot and moving the story forward,” McAdams, 39, said. “The characters need this release to open up…There was energy to that scene that I haven’t experienced in any other sex scenes [with men] in my career.”

McAdams said there was “camaraderie” to the scene and she felt “safe and free” filming it with Weisz.

“All those things that you love about being a woman, you get to be with [in the scene], so I understand the attraction and appeal to that in a sexual context,” she said.

Weisz, who just announced she was pregnant at 48, also chimed in and said the sex scene was “massively important” to the movie, adding that director Sebastian Lelio “storyboarded it precisely a couple weeks before we shot it.” She detailed how Lelio also choreographed the movements, from the actresses swapping saliva to the orgasm.

“In that moment, Esti’s orgasm is both a sexual release and a metaphorical release to freedom, it’s like she’s free to find out who she really is,” Weisz said.

The actress said there are a few differences filming a sex scene with a female co-star compared to a male actor.

“Normally as you do a sex scene it’s kind of freestyle. You get in the bed and in my case it’s always with men and you see what happens. It can come out a bit meaningless and generalized,” she said.