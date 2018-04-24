Tom Welling announces engagement as former co-star Allison Mack heads to court on sex trafficking charges

"Smallville" actor Tom Welling has proposed to his long-time girlfriend Jessica Rose Lee and is celebrating their engagement while former co-star Alison Mack heads to court for sexual assault charges linked to her time in alleged sex cult, NXIVM.

Welling recently shared a FaceTime screenshot of himself and his girlfriend with the caption, “Love: from half way around the world." The former Super Man is said to be in Queensland, Australia while Lee is currently in Barcelona, Spain. In the several hashtags Welling used for the photo, one of the words he tagged was "fiance."

But the couple seemed to be engaged prior to Welling's lowkey post. Back in February, Lee showed off engagement bling on her ring finger in an Instagram post of the couple which read, “To my perfect fiancé- I love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life.”

And just recently, while in Barcelona, Lee shared a photo of herself posed in front of a window wearing her ring as it sparkled in the sunlight coming through.

¡Hola Barcelona! 🌹🚡🇪🇸💃🏼 A post shared by Jessica Rose Lee (@jessiroselee) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

While Welling and Lee have been together since 2014, this will not be the actor's first marriage.

Previously, the "Smallville" actor was married to model Jamie White. The couple wed in 2002 and divorced in 2013 after 11 years of marriage.

The news of Wellings engagement comes after reports that his former co-star Allison Mack prepares to head to court for her alleged involvement in a sex cult.

After "Smallville"'s 10 season run, the actress reportedly decided to join what was disguised as a women's movement, because she was unsure of what to do next with her life.

“I realized that I kind of grew up on a TV show and didn't really know where to go afterwards,” Mack told Fine Magazine last year. “I was 28 and I felt not quite sure where I was going or who I was. I think that was probably the bumpiest transition.”

But the star soon became involved with the organization's dark side. Prosecutors said the 35-year-old worked as a slave “master” and "pimp" recruiting unsuspecting women to join NXIVM. She then required the women she recruited to engage in sexual activity with Keith Raniere, the cult's leader, who paid Mack in return.

After her arrest last week, the former "Smallville" actress pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday, April 20.

A rep for Welling did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment regarding Mack's recent arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.