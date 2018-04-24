Stormy Daniels to star in first porn film since Trump scandal

Stormy Daniels is returning to porn.

The adult film star is set to release her first porno since the 39-year-old went public with her claim she had an affair with President Trump.

The porn site Brazzers teased snippets of the graphic video starring Daniels on their website over the weekend, according to the New York Post.

The film is called "Stormy's Secret" and is co-starring porn star Keiran Lee.

Brazzers tweeted a teaser for the X-rated movie on Saturday.



Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, replied on Sunday saying, "It finally happened…Keiran got to do a scene with me."

A post shared by Keiran Lee (@keiranlee123) on Jan 18, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

She also took over Brazzers' Twitter account over the weekend and answered fans' questions.

When one fan tweeted expressed feeling "glad" Daniels was back, she replied, "I never left! I had to take several months off from performing and dancing because I injured my back in a riding accident but I was still directing."

Daniels made headlines when she alleged she had sex with Trump after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. Trump was married to first lady Melania at the time. The White House has said Trump denies having an affair.

Then in January, it was alleged that Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen had paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged affair just weeks before the presidential election.

Daniels has been seeking to invalidate the agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid as she tries to "set the record straight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.