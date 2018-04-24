Richard Gere secretly marries girlfriend Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere and his Spanish girlfriend Alejandra Silva have tied the knot, Page Six has confirmed.
Gere, 68, and publicist Silva, 35, first started dating in 2014 and quietly married a few months ago, a source confirmed.
Spanish magazine Hola! first reported the news, saying they married in early April in a civil ceremony and will be celebrating the nuptials at a party with close family and friends in New York City in May.
This is Gere’s third marriage.
This story originally appeared in the New York Post.