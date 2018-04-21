Ariana Grande makes surprise Coachella appearance

The second weekend of Coachella is already full of surprises!

Ariana Grande made her way to the desert music festival in Indio, California, on Friday night, for a special performance of her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry," during Kygo's set.

The 24-year-old singer's manager, Scooter Braun, took to Twitter on Friday to tease the surprise appearance, asking Grande what she was doing, and adding a cactus emoji to his mysterious tweet.

He continued by tweeting that he was "on the way [to] the Coachella stage" and was wondering who he would see there. Naturally, fans began speculating that the "Side to Side" chanteuse would be performing at the music festival in Indio, California.

While Grande didn't reply to Braun, she did post videos of herself with boyfriend Mac Miller, and her mom, Joan, in a helicopter, seemingly headed to Coachella.

Earlier in the day, the former Nickelodeon singer released her new track, "No Tears Left to Cry," and its accompanying music video. The singer marks Grande's first new music she's released since the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

The visually discordant music video, directed by Dave Meyers, features a mix of Inception-inspired twisted skylines, gravity-distorting dance numbers, gothic hallways and more.

