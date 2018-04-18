Chris Stapleton's wife reveals twins were born more than a month early in first photo of newborns

Chris Stapleton’s wife, Morgane, revealed her twin boys were born more than a month early in the first photo posted of the newborns.

In a black and white Instagram photo posted on Tuesday, Morgane Stapleton thanked fans for their love and support on the birth of their sons. The couple had missed Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards because the babies had arrived early.

“Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family. We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville,” Stapleton wrote in the caption.

“At more than a month early, we had a week-long stay in the NICU & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy," she added. "Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

Chris Stapleton reposted his wife’s message. The couple got married in 2007 and also have two other children whose names have been kept private.

The birth of their sons was announced during the ACM Awards after host Reba McEntire explained Stapleton’s absence. Not only did Stapleton win Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the year, it was also his 40th birthday on Sunday.

“Thank you for sharing our good news @Reba! We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day. Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone’s support!” the country singer wrote on Instagram Tuesday.