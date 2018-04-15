ACM Awards 2018: Partial list of winners
A partial list of winners from the 2018 ACM Awards:
Song of the Year: "Tin Man" by Miranda Lambert
Album of the Year: "From a Room: Volume 1" by Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year: Old Dominion
