©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

ACM Awards 2018: Partial list of winners

Miranda Lambert accepts the award for song of the year for "Tin Man" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Miranda Lambert accepts the award for song of the year for "Tin Man" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.  (AP)

A partial list of winners from the 2018 ACM Awards:

Song of the Year: "Tin Man" by Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year: "From a Room: Volume 1" by Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year: Old Dominion