©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

ACM Awards 2018: List of winners

Miranda Lambert accepts the award for song of the year for "Tin Man" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

A list of winners from the 2018 ACM Awards:

Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: "Tin Man" by Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)

Album of the Year: "From a Room: Volume 1" by Chris Stapleton

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osbourne

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alaina

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Midland

Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins

Video of the Year: "It Ain't My Fault" by Brothers Osbourne

Vocal Event of the Year: "The Fighter" by Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood