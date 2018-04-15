ACM Awards 2018: List of winners
A list of winners from the 2018 ACM Awards:
Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean
Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert
Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year: "Tin Man" by Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)
Album of the Year: "From a Room: Volume 1" by Chris Stapleton
Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osbourne
Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
New Male Vocalist of the Year: Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year: Lauren Alaina
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Midland
Songwriter of the Year: Rhett Akins
Video of the Year: "It Ain't My Fault" by Brothers Osbourne
Vocal Event of the Year: "The Fighter" by Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood