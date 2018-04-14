Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian attend Coachella with boyfriends a day after Khloe gives birth

Kourtney and Kylie take Koachella!

Just hours after sharing pics and videos from the tarmac before taking off on their private plane, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have arrived at Coachella. The sisters were photographed picking up their VIP passes at the festival with their respective boyfriends, Younes Bendjima and Travis Scott, as well as Kylie's BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Kourtney beat the heat in a sheer black tank top and Adidas jogger pants, while her little sister and new mom sported a full-on denim ensemble. The 20-year-old reality star hid her face from cameras while walking inside, but looked relaxed as she was spotted by fans as she waited in line.

Kylie, who is set to make her first post-baby public appearance to host a Kourt x Kylie makeup launch party on Friday, took to Instagram to preview her look for the night -- and prove that after giving birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, she's a "cool mom."

"I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom," she captioned a shot of her "cotton candy cream kylighter" hair.

The sisters' Indio adventure kicked off just one day after Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a Cleveland-area hospital. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian flew in for the birth and were in the delivery room with Kris Jenner and Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq, on Thursday morning, while Thompson was photographed outside the hospital later that day amid his alleged cheating scandal.

Reckless 🌴@FashionNova #ad A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 13, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT

Kourtney and Kim flew back to Los Angeles on Thursday. "They have families and young kids to get back to. They were never planning on staying long even before the scandal," a source told ET. "Plus, Khloe will be back in L.A. very soon.”

As for the status of Khloe's relationship with Thompson, the source said: "They are both 100 percent committed to moving past this and focusing on the overwhelming joy they have in their life right now with their new daughter. Tristan knows he's got to step up now though and can't screw up."

