Meghan Markle flies to US to finalize UK visa application: report

Meghan Markle was spotted in Chicago Thursday just weeks before her royal wedding to Prince Harry to finalize her application for a United Kingdom visa, reports said.

The bride-to-be was spotted at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Thursday morning and will leave the U.S. on Sunday, the Chicago Tribune reported. A photo of the future royal at the airport appeared to show her wearing all black with a Chicago White Sox baseball cap.

Markle reportedly went to the VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre in Chicago and was there for about 10 minutes to finalize her visa, TMZ reported. Sources told the outlet she should receive her visa in a few days.

Chicago Police were reportedly dispatched to ensure Markle was protected but she was not escorted.

Markle, 36, is slated to wed Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after the couple announced their engagement in November.

The former “Suits” actress and the royal were first spotted in public together as a couple in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

