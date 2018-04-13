Jenna Dewan breaks Instagram silence after Channing Tatum split

More than a week after announcing her breakup with longtime husband Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan has officially broken her silence on Instagram.

The actress took to the photo sharing platform to share a simple message with fans: “Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” she captioned the photo, which shows her standing on a beach in a crop top and a long, white skirt.

Dewan’s post comes after she and Tatum released a joint statement on April 2 announcing that they have “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.”

CHANNING TATUM, JENNA DEWAN SPLIT AFTER 9 YEARS

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they wrote.

“Beautifully stated and much respected” one Instagram user commented at the time the couple announced their separation.

CHANNING TATUM, JENNA DEWAN: A RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

“This is so poised and genuine. I wish everyone in the world could handle and express this feeling. So bittersweet,” another added.

The couple met in 2006 on the set of the movie “Step Up." They wed in 2009 and have one child together, a 4-year-old girl named Everly.

"We are still a family and will always be lovingly dedicated parents to Everly,” they said at the time.