Amy Schumer breaks ties with manager who previously dated her husband

Talk about a “Trainwreck.”

Amy Schumer’s love life has come crashing into her career in spectacular fashion.

Page Six has exclusively learned that Schumer has parted ways with her longtime PR rep and manager in the midst of a massive movie promo campaign for “I Feel Pretty” — and their relationships with the same man are partly to blame.

Power publicist and manager Carrie Byalick — who helped turn Schumer into one of the biggest comedy stars on the planet — dated Schumer’s brand-new husband, Chris Fischer, way back in 2007.

While sources close to Schumer and Byalick say that it was “just time” for them to go their separate ways, we’re told that after Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in February, Schumer and Byalick’s relationship fell apart.

During their time as rep and client, Schumer had made a string of hit movies and famously landed a hugely lucrative Netflix deal.

“Carrie’s kind of a genius,” said an industry insider. “She got Amy Vogue, she got her GQ — so many big things!”

To make matters worse, Byalick brought the whole situation on herself.

We’re told that Fischer’s younger sister, Molly, asked Byalick for help finding work, and Byalick introduced her to Schumer, who hired her as her assistant. Molly then introduced Schumer to Chris, and they got married just a few months later.

We’re told that — while a number of Schumer’s exes were at the Malibu nuptials — the couple didn’t invite Byalick, in spite of her long history with Schumer. Amid the drama, Schumer’s unfollowed Byalick on Instagram.

But Byalick told us, “People are always trying to make a story more interesting than reality. Our business relationship ended for many reasons, but has no connection to someone I briefly dated over a decade ago, years before I even met Amy. I couldn’t be happier for her personally and professionally, and though our working relationship ended, we remain good friends.” A rep for Schumer declined to comment.

