Arnold Schwarzenegger, post-heart surgery, says he feels 'much better'

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter Thursday to thank his fans for their ongoing support since undergoing heart surgery in late March. The 70-year-old actor told them he’s “feeling much better,” although “not great yet.”

In the 53-second video post, the “Terminator” star said he appreciated all the love he’s gotten from people across the globe in the form of cards, emails, phone calls and more.

"I just want you to know that I am feeling much better," he said.

Schwarzenegger is on the mend after going into the hospital for an expected surgery to replace an artificial pulmonary valve in his heart. The valve had been installed in 1997 after he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

In terms of his recovery progress, Schwarzenegger said that he’s improving, but he wouldn’t characterize himself as great.

“I just want you to know that I am feeling much better,” he said. “I can’t say even with my positive attitude that I'm great because I am not great yet. Great is a totally different level. But I'm good. I feel good. I get good care, good doctors - everything - good nurses.”

The video then showed the former California governor sitting in front of a chess board, which he said he was playing to help “freshen my mind and my memory a little bit.”

A few days after his surgery, Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter, “It’s true: I’m back!”

“I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one - but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for," he wrote. "Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.”

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.