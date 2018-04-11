Khloe Kardashian's sisters posting like usual on social media as pregnant star remains mum on scandal

Perhaps the largest scandal to hit the Kardashian family since Kylie Jenner’s not-so-secret pregnancy is brewing, but its business as usual on the reality stars’ social media accounts.

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating after multiple videos surfaced that appeared the catch the NBA star in the act. Khloe, 33, is due to give birth to the couple’s child any day now. She has remained silent on social media since the shocking videos leaked.

But her sisters are posting away – with Kim and older sister Kourtney posting sultry vacation snapshots and youngest sister Kylie Jenner promoting her latest makeup venture.

Ride Or Die A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 11, 2018 at 5:48am PDT

SAY NO MORE 🤫 KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:05pm PDT

The Kardashians are typically a tight-knit group when it comes to keeping quiet about any major speculation surrounding a family member. Kim Kardashian memorably drank a salmon smoothie to avoid answering James Corden’s probing questions about Khloe and Kylie’s then-unconfirmed pregnancies.

The sisters were also famously mum on rumors of Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, back when the former Olympian was known as Bruce.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be sitting put in Ohio, where Thompson is based, waiting to give birth any day now.

The reality star famously ended her marriage with former basketball star Lamar Odom after his notorious cheating. They married in 2009 and split in 2013. Their divorce was delayed after Odom nearly died following an overdose at Nevada's Bunny Ranch brothel. The pair eventually finalized their divorce in 2016, following Odom's recovery.

Kardashian and Thompson were rumored to have started their relationship back in September 2016. The pair confirmed, after much speculation, that she was pregnant in December 2017.