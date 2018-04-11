Jane Krakowski: '30 Rock' reboot has been talked about

Jane Krakowski got “30 Rock” fans excited on Tuesday when she said a reboot of the comedy show is possible.

Krakowski told The Hollywood Reporter “there’s definitely been talk and conversations” about bringing back the original cast for several more episodes. “30 Rock” ended in January 2013 after seven seasons.

"[A revival] would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show," Krakowski said.

She added: "We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we're ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes. We're still so proud of the writing and the great characters. It was such a success and all of those things were amazing."

Krakowski said she would be “thrilled” about a “30 Rock” reboot, adding that she would like to know where her character, Jenna Maroney, is today. The reboot would also mean bringing back Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander and Katrina Bowden.

"I know it's something the fans would love and we would love," Krakowski said.

Krakowski said as the reboot idea gets floated around, she’s enjoying working with Tina Fey, who is the creator of “30 Rock,” in the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”