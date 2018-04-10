Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Gwen Stefani announces Las Vegas show residency

New York Post
Gwen Stefani at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

Gwen Stefani at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.  (Reuters)

Gwen Stefani is heading to Las Vegas.

The singer announced on Tuesday that she will be kicking off a residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in June.

The residency, called “Just A Girl,” currently has 25 dates lined up.

It looks like her boyfriend Blake Shelton will have to brush up on her hits — he wasn’t able to identify “Hollaback Girl” on a recent “Tonight Show” appearance.

Stefani’s reps didn’t immediately get back to us.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 