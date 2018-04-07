'Sopranos' star Jamie-Lynn Sigler reveals she stopped breastfeeding baby son due to MS

“Sopranos” star Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed in a candid Instagram post that she had to stop breastfeeding her baby son in order to take medication for multiple sclerosis [MS].

Sigler, 36, has been battling MS since she was 20 years old and has recently opened up with how the illness affects her life. She kept the illness a secret for nearly 15 years before going public about her journey with the condition in 2016 to raise awareness.

Sigler wrote in the Instagram post that she had to “stop breastfeeding” in order to take her medication. She said she was struggling with the decision and asked followers for advice on “how this can be any easier.”

“All my fellow mommies that deal with MS or anything that causes them to have to make choices they didn’t necessarily want to … this is for you,” Sigler wrote along with a photo with her baby son, Jack.

“I’m having to stop breastfeeding soon so I can get back on meds. The truth is, the toll of two kids and a newborn lifestyle is not the easiest on me … and I need some help,” she continued.

The actress said she took pride in breastfeeding her children but had to get back on her medication. She revealed her son was having trouble digesting formula but believed he would get better.

“This little guys tummy is struggling with the formula, and I know we will both be fine, but I’m emotionally having to deal with the guilt and sadness that is coming along with weaning us both off this magical time,” Sigler wrote. “Any advice from my fellow mommies on how this can be any easier?”

Fans and followers flooded her post with advice and praised the star for doing the right thing for her health.

“So many women feel such guilt for having to take care of themselves first. I am one of them,” a person commented. “The truth is that without you it would fall apart! His little tummy will adjust, you may need to find another formula or just wait it out. But being BRAVE enough to say you need help makes you a mother your children can look up to.”