Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles, quarantined from 8-week-old son

Associated Press
FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda performs "Found Tonight" during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington. Miranda thought he had a migraine. But the Broadway star says itÃ¢â¬â¢s really shingles. Miranda tweeted on Thursday, April 6, the diagnosis was caught early, but heÃ¢â¬â¢s been quarantined from his 8-week-old son. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda performs "Found Tonight" during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington. Miranda thought he had a migraine. But the Broadway star says itÃ¢â¬â¢s really shingles. Miranda tweeted on Thursday, April 6, the diagnosis was caught early, but heÃ¢â¬â¢s been quarantined from his 8-week-old son. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)  (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.

Miranda tweeted on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with shingles, saying he it caught early and that he had been quarantined from his 8-week-old son.

The Associated Press had reported that he also said on Twitter his ophthalmologist had blurred his eyes and that he was wearing a mask during treatment. But Miranda tweeted Friday that his mask reference and accompanying "Phantom of the Opera" gif were a joke, and his blurred eyes a part of his medical exam. He tweeted, "Sorry. I'm fine. Not wearing a mask."

Miranda said he was staying with parents nearby.

The 38-year-old wrote the book, music and lyrics and starred in the Broadway smash "Hamilton."