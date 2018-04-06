Keith Urban reveals collaborations for upcoming 'Graffiti U' album

Keith Urban's next album is due before the end of the month, and he’s just revealed three more exciting collaborations that appear on the project.

Urban unveiled the track listing for "Graffiti U" on Thursday, and later Thursday evening he turned to social media to reveal the back cover of the album, which contains the full credits. We’ve already heard “Female” from the album, and we knew he was collaborating with Julia Michaels on a pop-flavored track titled “Coming Home” that's his current single. In addition to that, Urban is also including collaborations with country newcomer Kassi Ashton, singer-guitarist Lindsay Ell and Shy Carter on "Graffiti U."

He works with multi-genre songwriter Carter on a track called “My Wave,” and Ashton is featured on another song titled “Drop Top.” Ell appears on a song titled “Horses.”

Of course, it’s nothing new for Urban to experiment with new collaborations or lend a helping hand to younger, newer artists. It’s just part of the way the superstar gives back to the genre while still pushing himself to expand his musical horizons in the ways we’ve come to expect from him.

"Graffiti U" is set for release on April 27. Urban’s ninth studio album includes 13 songs. At an album preview party in January, Urban shared four tracks live, performing “Steal My Thunder,” “Same Heart,” “Texas Time” and “Parallel Line.”