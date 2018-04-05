Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle's father snapped reading book about England ahead of royal wedding

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
The royal wedding is only a few weeks away and Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is trying to learn as much as he can about his daughter's new home before the big day. 

On Wednesday, the father of the soon-to-be royal was snapped at a Starbucks in Rosarito Beach, Baja California, Mexico, catching up on some light reading. With a book titled "Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History" in his hand, Thomas seemed to be mentally preparing for the May 19 celebration. 

According to E! Online, the book featured a section about Windsor Castle, where Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot in St George's Chapel. 

Though Thomas has reportedly not yet met Markle's fiance, it is rumored the actress has asked her father to walk her down the aisle. 

Unlike Thomas, Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, has spent some time with the English prince. Ragland was snapped sharing a viewing box with her daughther and Prince last September at the Invictus Games in Canada.

Meghan Markle, girlfriend of Britain's Prince Harry watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 30, 2017.

Doria Ragland enjoying the Invictus Games with daughter, Meghan Markle.  (Reuters)

Despite Ragland and Thomas' divorced status, when the news of Markle's engagement was made, the two released a joint statement which read, "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person," they said. "To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Markle flew home to Los Angeles for the Easter holiday to visit her mother and to update her on the wedding planning process. 

“She was in L.A. to visit her mother, share wedding plans and show the mom designs of her dress,” a source told ET. 

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet school children in Dean's Yard in London, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool - RC198CC99DF0

Markle donned all white outfit during royal family outing in March.  (Reuters)

According to British wedding site Bridebook, Markle's upcoming wedding is reportedly estimated to cost around $44.9 million, or £32 million, about $20 million more than Prince William and Kate's reported $28 million nuptials.

Bridebook also estimated that the bride's wedding gown will cost between $420,000 and $560,000, compared to Middleton's Sarah Burton-designed Alexander McQueen wedding gown, which cost a reported $350,000.  

You can find Morgan M. Evans on Twitter @themizfactor.