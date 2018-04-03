Perez Hilton: Many boys who take dance class 'end up being gay'

Perez Hilton doesn’t care about the controversy he’s stirred up: He’s not signing up his 5-year-old son for dance class.

“I’m not going to put a number on it, but I would say a good amount — maybe like 50 percent or more — of little boys who take dance class end up being gay,” Hilton, who is gay, said in a video posted to his website on Sunday.

“I don’t think that’s a homophobic thing to say,” the 40-year-old continued. “Just like I don’t think it’s a homophobic thing to say that a disproportionate amount of male singer/actor/dancers on Broadway are gay. There are more gay men drawn to that profession. That’s not homophobic, that’s just a fact.”

Las week on his podcast, the blogger-turned-television personality said that he’d prefer for his son, Mario, to grow up straight because it’s “easier.” And because of that, Hilton said he would not be enrolling him in dance class.

“Ultimately, every decision I make for my son is what I think is best for his future. I don’t want to do anything that could potentially hurt him,” he said.

Hilton, who stressed that he believes he was born gay, said he does not think his son is and would not encourage him to join dance class because it “might help make your son gay.”

But as the video went on, Hilton said he would let his son join dance class if that’s what Mario really wanted.

Click for more from Page Six in The New York Post