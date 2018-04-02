'Will & Grace' creator to donate John Oliver's Marlon Bundo spoof book to Indiana’s elementary schools

"Will & Grace" creator Max Mutchnick tweeted Friday that he would send a copy of John Oliver’s spoof Marlon Bundo book to every Indiana elementary school library.

Oliver’s book depicts the namesake of the vice president’s family pet rabbit falling in love with a boy bunny. The “Last Week Tonight” host concocted the book idea to slam Vice President Mike Pence’s views on gay marriage and other LGBTQ rights, and despite backlash it was a top seller on Amazon.

Mutchnick said in a tweet he was “blown away” by Oliver’s book.

"I would like to donate this copy of 'A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo' to your library,” Mutchnick wrote in a letter addressed to every Indiana grammar school library. “After hearing about the book, I brought it home and read it to my twin daughters. It's a poignant story about how love and community can rise above intolerance.”

Mutchnick also credited his grammar school and librarians for sparking his passion for storytelling.

“My grammar school library was something I always remembered as a safe haven. Books allow children to dream and hope, but you know that already," he wrote. “Thanks to libraries and librarians like you, storytelling not only became my passion — it also became my profession. I hope your students enjoy this book as much as my family and I did.”

Mutchnick told The Hollywood Reporter he hoped that by donating the books to Indiana’s elementary schools it would counter efforts he feels Pence made to “spread a message of intolerance.”

Proceeds from Oliver’s book go to The Trevor Project, a crisis intervention and suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth, as well as AIDS United.

Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter who wrote “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President” told The Hill last month that she bought Oliver’s book because of his intentions to give the proceeds to charity.

“It doesn’t have to be divisive,” she said. “I think that everybody can come together over Marlon.”