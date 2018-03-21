Charlotte Pence reveals she bought a copy of John Oliver's spoof Marlon Bundo book

It looks like there’s no hard feelings between John Oliver and Charlotte Pence after the former released a spoof of her new children’s book that quickly shot to number one on Amazon.

As previously reported, for a stunt on his HBO series “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver announced he was releasing the book “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.” The book depictis the namesake of the vice president’s family pet rabbit falling in love with a boy bunny. The book quickly outsold Charlotte Pence’s “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President.” However, the second daughter told The Hill that she herself bought a copy of Oliver’s book.

“He’s giving proceeds of the book to charity, and we’re also giving proceeds of our book to charity, so I really think that we can all get behind it,” she told the outlet.

Charlotte Pence’s book, which was illustrated by her mother, Karen Pence, will go to Tracy’s Kids, which provide young cancer patients with art therapy as well as the anti-human trafficking organization A21. Oliver’s book, on the other hand, has pledged its proceeds to the Trevor Project, which provides suicide prevention to LGBT youth, as well as AIDS United. Charlotte Pence went on to say that she fully supports the organizations that Oliver’s funds are going to.

“It doesn’t have to be divisive,” the 24-year-old continued. “I think that everybody can come together over Marlon.”

“[Vice President Pence], clearly, to put it in the nicest possible terms, is not a friend of the LGBTQ community,” Oliver said on ‘Ellen’ Tuesday (per Entertainment Weekly). “So we, on top of that, have released our own book about his bunny where his bunny falls in love with another male bunny and gets married, because that’s the world that we want to live in.”