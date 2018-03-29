Tara Reid responds to end of 'Sharknado' franchise

"Sharknado "is coming to a close!

The cult classic Syfy films will be ending on their sixth installment, TVLine reports. "Sharknado 6" is currently filming and set to air this summer.

“Thanks everyone for all the support along are crazy journey,” Reid tweeted on Wednesday night, along with the news of "Sharknado" 6 being the franchise’s last.

According to TVLine, the TV movie will feature the characters traveling through time, with Reid and Ian Ziering reprising their roles as April and Fin Shepard. The actors will also be joined by co-stars Vivica A. Fox and Cassie Scerbo, and will go back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all.

The first "Sharknado" film aired in 2013 and became an immediate cult classic thanks to social media.

On Monday, Ziering tweeted a photo of himself leaping through the green screen air on set, writing, “Yup, another storm is coming #S6.”