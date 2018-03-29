Sean Penn's #MeToo poem seems to defend Charlie Rose, Louis C.K.

Roses are red, violets are blue, and now Sean Penn has pissed off #MeToo.

The actor-turned-novelist wrote a poem as the epilogue to his new book, “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff,” in which he muses, “Once crucial conversations/Kept us on our toes;/Was it really in our interest/To trample Charlie Rose?” and “Where did all the laughs go?/Are you out there Louis C.K.?”

Both Rose and C.K. have been accused of serious sexual misconduct, which Rose has denied.

Penn perilously ponders, “And what’s with this ‘Me Too’?/This infantilizing term of the day/Is this a toddler’s crusade?/Reducing rape, slut-shaming, and suffrage to reckless child’s play?”

The poem has horrified members of the #MeToo movement (and, presumably, poets).

A representative tweet — this one by @carlyjennifer — reads, “Here’s a poem for Sean Penn: Shut/the/f ---/up.”

The book has been met with a somewhat baffled reception.

While it has shot to the top of the “absurdist fiction” list on Amazon and Salman Rushdie said of it, “It seems wrong to say that so dystopian a novel is great fun to read, but it’s true. I suspect that Thomas Pynchon and Hunter S. Thompson would love this book,” the New York Times review puzzled, “What have you done this time, Sean Penn? What is this book-shaped thing that lies before us?”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.