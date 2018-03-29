Corey Feldman details his stabbing incident

Corey Feldman recounted his harrowing alleged stabbing in minute detail.

The incident, which happened late Tuesday, allegedly began when Feldman’s security guard claimed he and Feldman were being followed.

“The car’s pulling up to people almost looking like he’s going to hit them,” Feldman, 46, told TMZ on Wednesday night. “And then [the other driver] slows down and aligns himself with our window on the passenger side … The guy on the passenger side, which is where my security’s sitting because I’m driving … he starts giving [my security guard] the evil eye.”

Feldman continued, describing a “short guy, bald head, Mexican fellow” who approached the vehicle. “[My security guard is] like, ‘Get back in your car. You might want to move away. Don’t approach our car.’ And the guy’s like, ‘What you gonna do about it? You got a gun?’ ”

“Somebody gets out of the passenger’s side when they’re right next to me. He comes over, I lock my door … He goes to pull the handle, it doesn’t work. And then all of a sudden … he pulls it again with extra strength and the door flies open and he just lunges in,” Feldman alleged. “He’s got a weapon in his hand, he stabs at me one time.”

Feldman claims that he immediately pulled his body back and shut the door after he felt the alleged puncture.

“He got one stab in, that was it. And it was a very small [puncture],” he said. “It was bleeding, but it was like a dot. So I don’t know if he just got me with just the tip of the knife, or if he got me with a syringe. That’s the part we don’t know.”

Feldman’s rep previously told Page Six that the actor believes he was stabbed with a syringe.

A rep for the LAPD told Page Six that they are investigating the matter as a road rage incident and that no suspects have been named. The police also noted that it remains unclear what was used to stab Feldman.

Feldman believes that the attack was likely motivated by his campaign to out sexual predators in Hollywood.

“One thing I can tell you for sure is that there is 100 percent for a fact that there is a conspiracy [against me],” he insisted. “I do know for a fact that that conspiracy has to do with every false accusation that you’ve heard about me in the media within the last six months … It all has to do with the pedophilia claims that I’ve made.”

“I can’t say that this incident was related, but what I can say is that it’s very odd that a group of Mexican guys would pull over a car, go as far as opening a door and stabbing the person inside,” he added. “If they’re going to do that kind of an aggressive move, they’re going to ask for a wallet at that point, they’re going to ask for your car keys, they’re going to ask for some kind of demand … The guy just got back in his car and left. That sounds pretty direct to me. That sounds like a message.”

Feldman’s attorney, Perry Wander, told Page Six, “My client is paranoid and has a genuine concern because people have been trolling him on the internet and social media, both privately and publicly … I believe he has a genuine fear, which resulted in him hiring a security guard.”

Wander said he believed the security guard didn’t react appropriately to the incident and that it is likely a road rage case unrelated to Feldman’s pedophilia ring fears, and advised his client to avoid social media for the near future.

“The wound is not serious, but it shook him up and scared him,” Wander added. “He’s more on edge than he was before, and he was already on edge.”

