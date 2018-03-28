Kyle Richards says niece Paris Hilton needs a prenup

Kyle Richards believes niece Paris Hilton should mull over paperwork before saying “I do.”

Speaking with TMZ outside Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asked about the heiress’ recent engagement. When pressed if Hilton should get a prenup before wedding fiancé Chris Zylka, the Bravo personality offered a brazen reply.

“Hell yeah,” Richards, 49, stated, alongside co-star Teddi Mellencamp.

Hilton, 37, and Zylka, 32, got engaged over the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, where the “Leftovers” star presented the “Stars are Blind” songstress with a 20-carat sparkler worth $2 million. Following the December proposal, Hilton lost the monstrous, tear-drop shaped rock while partying in Miami this month.

“Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off,” a witness told Page Six. “She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there.”

Hilton confirmed Monday on Twitter Zylka found the ring.

“The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over,” she tweeted. “Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!”

As for the couple’s impending nuptials, the game plan is still 2018.

“I am still trying to plan the date, it is very difficult with my hectic business schedule since I am always traveling and working, but definitely some time this year. I want it to be the most special day of my life, like a fairytale in a Disney movie,” Hilton wrote.

Richards will likely receive an invite to at least one of Hilton’s three dream weddings. The Bravo personality is the younger half-sister of Hilton’s mother, Kathy.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.